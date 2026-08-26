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The Brotherhood Project

  • Misc.

The Brotherhood Project

Purpose: To provide a safe, faith-centered space for young men to connect with positive male role models, learn life and leadership skills, and strengthen their walk with God.

St. Andrews Missionary Baptist Church
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Brotherhood Project
3167619540
cortneyholloway@yahoo.com
St. Andrews Missionary Baptist Church
3901 E. 25th Street North
Wichita, Kansas 67220
3167083585
aletrachaneyprofit@gmail.com