- Misc.
The Brotherhood Project
- Misc.
The Brotherhood Project
Purpose: To provide a safe, faith-centered space for young men to connect with positive male role models, learn life and leadership skills, and strengthen their walk with God.
St. Andrews Missionary Baptist Church
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Brotherhood Project
3167619540
cortneyholloway@yahoo.com
St. Andrews Missionary Baptist Church
3901 E. 25th Street NorthWichita, Kansas 67220
3167083585
aletrachaneyprofit@gmail.com