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  • Community Events

The 4th Annual 'You're Spelling It Wrong' spelling bee for grown-ups

  • Community Events

The 4th Annual 'You're Spelling It Wrong' spelling bee for grown-ups

It's back! Part fun, part fundraiser, You’re Spelling It Wrong offers an entertaining opportunity for proficient spellers to show off their skills.

Led by bee-master Fletcher Powell, host of KMUW’s You’re Saying It Wrong podcast.

The bee will be recorded and edited to air on KMUW 89.1 fm at a later date.

Friday, August 28, 7 pm

Doors for VIP and Full Table Ticket holders open at 5:30 pm
Doors for General Admission open at 6:30 pm
The Mynt Event Venue, 6160 E. Central, Wichita (same location... new owners!)

Pizza buffet provided by Wichita Brewing Company.

Tickets:

Note: Your credit card statement will show payment to Wichita State University.

$35 - participant entry (each receives a buffet pass and 2 drink tickets)
$300 - table of 8 (each receives a buffet pass)
$40 - VIP individual ticket (includes a buffet pass)
$25 - General Admission

The Mynt
$25-300
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

KMUW
The Mynt
6160 E. Central
Wchita, Kansas 67208