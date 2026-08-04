- Community Events
The 4th Annual 'You're Spelling It Wrong' spelling bee for grown-ups
- Community Events
The 4th Annual 'You're Spelling It Wrong' spelling bee for grown-ups
It's back! Part fun, part fundraiser, You’re Spelling It Wrong offers an entertaining opportunity for proficient spellers to show off their skills.
Led by bee-master Fletcher Powell, host of KMUW’s You’re Saying It Wrong podcast.
The bee will be recorded and edited to air on KMUW 89.1 fm at a later date.
Friday, August 28, 7 pm
Doors for VIP and Full Table Ticket holders open at 5:30 pm
Doors for General Admission open at 6:30 pm
The Mynt Event Venue, 6160 E. Central, Wichita (same location... new owners!)
Pizza buffet provided by Wichita Brewing Company.
Tickets:
Note: Your credit card statement will show payment to Wichita State University.
$35 - participant entry (each receives a buffet pass and 2 drink tickets)
$300 - table of 8 (each receives a buffet pass)
$40 - VIP individual ticket (includes a buffet pass)
$25 - General Admission