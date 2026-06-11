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The 4th Annual ICT Bee Fest

  • Community Events
  • Fairs & Festivals

The 4th Annual ICT Bee Fest

ICT Bee Fest, Wichita’s native plant and pollinator celebration, returns on Saturday, September 5th!

Hosted by Grassland Groupies at The Mid-America All-Indian Museum, this event offers the unique opportunity to safely interact with live bumblebees and butterflies, catch wild insects, and collect locally-sourced native plant seeds.

The festivities also include educators, crafts, food trucks, and local growers selling native plants and garden art to help you bring a piece of the prairie home. Discover how to become part of the Bee City Wichita initiative, learn from local experts to start your own wildlife-friendly native garden, and hear Pollinator Ecologist and WSU-grad Alex Morphew in this year’s keynote lecture!

This FREE come-and-go event is perfect for nature lovers of all ages.

Learn more and browse pictures of past events on our website:
https://www.grasslandgroupies.org/bee-city-wichita/ict-bee-fest/

Mid-America All-Indian Museum
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Grassland Groupies, Inc.
316-512-8933
nicole@grasslandgroupies.org
https://grasslandgroupies.org/Ict-bee-fest

Artist Group Info

Grassland Groupies Inc
nicole@grasslandgroupies.org
Mid-America All-Indian Museum
650 N Seneca Street
Wichita, Kansas 67203