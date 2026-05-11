Testing the American Dream: a fundraiser for the Wichita Journalism Collaborative

The Wichita Journalism Collaborative will host a fundraiser event on May 26 at Roxy’s Downtown on the topic of “Testing the American Dream,” which will be the focus of The Journal print edition.

Wichita Journalism Collaborative Manager Kathy Lefler said that people attending the event can expect to hear from four people who will share a time when their faith in the American dream was tested and how they responded. There will be a facilitated time for those attending to reflect and discuss their own experiences.

“I’m hoping that as they hear from our storytellers, that they will understand different experiences of people who live in the community, who are their neighbors,” Lefler said. “I think we’re kind of in a place right now where we don’t all have the same American dream, and I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to hear different American dreams and to see just how beautiful and diverse our country is, the people who live here and what their dreams are.”

“I’m hoping that it gives people who are attending an opportunity to kind of dig deep,” she said. “And not just think that the American dream is the same thing for everybody, and to hear from others around them about their American dreams.”

Julian Azcary Montes, filmmaker and entrepreneur

Prophet N. Anyanwu Cox, human rights activist

Hugo Phan, digital editor and news reporter

Dalton Glasscock, Vice Mayor and bridge builder

Jessie Gray of Flying Pig Improv will emcee

Event Details

Roxy’s Downtown, 412 1/2 E. Douglas, Wichita 67202

Doors open at 5:45

Event is from 6-7 p.m.

Registration is encouraged to ensure space. Register here. Thank you!