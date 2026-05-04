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  • Kids & Family

Teens Try: Songwriting with Monty Harper!

  • Kids & Family

Teens Try: Songwriting with Monty Harper!

Jump into our songwriting workshop and team up to learn the basics of lyric-writing, composition, and creative collaboration. Tickets available 30 min before program in Teen Pavilion. For grades 6-12.

Advanced Learning Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org