- Kids & Family
Teens Create: Chaos Embroidery
- Kids & Family
Teens Create: Chaos Embroidery
Using beads, gems, random trinkets, and creativity, stitch together colorful, chaotic works of art that are completely one-of-a-kind. No experience needed! For grades 6-12.
Advanced Learning Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 22 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org