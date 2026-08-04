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  • Kids & Family

Teens Create: Chaos Embroidery

  • Kids & Family

Teens Create: Chaos Embroidery

Using beads, gems, random trinkets, and creativity, stitch together colorful, chaotic works of art that are completely one-of-a-kind. No experience needed! For grades 6-12.

Advanced Learning Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 22 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org