- Kids & Family
Teen Time: Creative Writing Club
- Kids & Family
Teen Time: Creative Writing Club
Join our monthly Teen Creative Writing Club where we'll share ideas, try creative prompts, and explore different styles of writing in a fun and relaxed setting. For ages 12-17.
Advanced Learning Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Dec 10, 2026.
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org