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  • Kids & Family

Teen Time: Creative Writing Club

  • Kids & Family

Teen Time: Creative Writing Club

Join our monthly Teen Creative Writing Club where we'll share ideas, try creative prompts, and explore different styles of writing in a fun and relaxed setting. For ages 12-17.

Advanced Learning Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Dec 10, 2026.

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org