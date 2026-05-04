- Kids & Family
Teen Dungeons & Dragons
- Kids & Family
Teen Dungeons & Dragons
Join a classic high fantasy Dungeons & Dragons campaign! We'll choose a campaign setting and play it throughout the program season. New players welcome! Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register. For ages 12-17.
alford library
Every 2 weeks through Jul 24, 2026.
Friday: 04:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Friday: 04:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org