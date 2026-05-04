© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Kids & Family

Teen Dungeons & Dragons

  • Kids & Family

Teen Dungeons & Dragons

Join a classic high fantasy Dungeons & Dragons campaign! We'll choose a campaign setting and play it throughout the program season. New players welcome! Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register. For ages 12-17.

alford library
Every 2 weeks through Jul 24, 2026.
Friday: 04:00 PM - 05:30 PM

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
alford library
3447 S. meridian
Wichita, Kansas 67217
3163503261
wichitalibrary.org