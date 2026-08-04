- Kids & Family
Teen Book Club
- Kids & Family
Teen Book Club
Calling all teens! Come join our monthly book club where we'll chat about our current reads, explore different genres, and participate in fun activities together. For ages 14-18.
Advanced Learning Library
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM, every month on Saturday through Dec 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org