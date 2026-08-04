- Kids & Family
TAB Presents: Teen Mario Kart Tournament
- Kids & Family
TAB Presents: Teen Mario Kart Tournament
Rev up your engines! Race your friends, dodge obstacles, and compete for the top spot (and a gift card) in this high energy showdown. For grades 6-12; no outside controllers allowed.
Advanced Learning Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org