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  • Kids & Family

TAB Presents: Teen Mario Kart Tournament

  • Kids & Family

TAB Presents: Teen Mario Kart Tournament

Rev up your engines! Race your friends, dodge obstacles, and compete for the top spot (and a gift card) in this high energy showdown. For grades 6-12; no outside controllers allowed.

Advanced Learning Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org