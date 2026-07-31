- Classes/Workshops,
- Lectures/Literary,
- Misc.
Sweet Dreams: How and Why Sleep Matters
- Classes/Workshops,
- Lectures/Literary,
- Misc.
Sweet Dreams: How and Why Sleep Matters
Wichita State University Professor Emeritus Dr. Barbara Smith will give a talk about sleep health, including how it works, its health impacts, and tips on building healthy sleep habits.
Advanced Learning Library
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org