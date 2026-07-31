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  • Classes/Workshops
  • Lectures/Literary
  • Misc.

Sweet Dreams: How and Why Sleep Matters

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Lectures/Literary
  • Misc.

Sweet Dreams: How and Why Sleep Matters

Wichita State University Professor Emeritus Dr. Barbara Smith will give a talk about sleep health, including how it works, its health impacts, and tips on building healthy sleep habits.

Advanced Learning Library
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org