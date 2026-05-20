- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
"Surroundings" - Paintings by Russell Horton & Derek Wilkinson
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
"Surroundings" - Paintings by Russell Horton & Derek Wilkinson
Join us for the First Friday opening of our newest exhibition "Surroundings". This show will feature stunning new landscape paintings by Russell Horton and Derek Wilkinson on August 7th from 5:00pm– 8:00pm.
From quiet plains and rural scenes, this exhibition offers two unique perspectives on the ever-changing beauty of the Kansas landscape. We hope to see ya there! 🙂
Reuben Saunders Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
Russell Horton & Derek Wilkinson
info@reubensaundersgallery.com
Reuben Saunders Gallery
3215 E Douglas AveWichita, Kansas 67218
(316)682-1481
info@reubensaundersgallery.com