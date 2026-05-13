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  • Lectures/Literary

Summer Sidewalk Sale

  • Lectures/Literary

Summer Sidewalk Sale

Watermark Books and Cafe is holding their Summer Sidewalk Sale from June 11-14. Books and merchandise will be on sale for 30%-50% off, with select books $3 and $5. Books and items for all ages will be included.

Watermark Books & Cafe
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 14, 2026.

Event Supported By

Watermark Books & Cafe
316-682-1181
books@watermarkbooks.com
http://www.watermarkbooks.com

Artist Group Info

Marketing@watermarkbooks.com
Watermark Books & Cafe
4701 E. Douglas
Wichita, Kansas 67218
(316) 682-1181
http://www.watermarkbooks.com/