- Lectures/Literary
Summer Sidewalk Sale
- Lectures/Literary
Summer Sidewalk Sale
Watermark Books and Cafe is holding their Summer Sidewalk Sale from June 11-14. Books and merchandise will be on sale for 30%-50% off, with select books $3 and $5. Books and items for all ages will be included.
Watermark Books & Cafe
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 14, 2026.
Event Supported By
Watermark Books & Cafe
316-682-1181
books@watermarkbooks.com
Artist Group Info
Marketing@watermarkbooks.com
Watermark Books & Cafe
4701 E. DouglasWichita, Kansas 67218
(316) 682-1181