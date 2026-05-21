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  • Community Events

Summer Reading Bingo

  • Community Events

Summer Reading Bingo

How It Works
Collect your bingo card from Watermark Books & Café or Love of Character. In-store or online.
Get reading and be sure to mark off the corresponding squares on your bingo card.
Once you’ve hit bingo (5 boxes in a horizontal. Vertical. Or diagonal line.) Bring your card into the store and exchange it for a completion prize!
Your completed card will then be entered into a drawing for a grand prize!
Extra Credit: Feel like earning a few more entries? A full card (All 25 squares filled in) will be entered into the grand prize drawing 5 times!

All completed children's cards will receive a prize for turning in the card, and will be entered into the Grand Prize drawing!

Each age bracket will have a Grand Prize winner, which is a tote with a gift card to Love of Character and to Watermark Books & Cafe, with additional goodies!

Participants are encouraged to enter as many bingo cards as they wish. However, completion prizes will only be awarded upon the first entry. Completion prizes may vary, and certain items will only be available while supplies last.

All entries must be returned to Watermark Books & Café or Love of Character by 3 pm on August 31st, to be eligible for the grand prize drawing. No purchase is necessary to participate. If you have any questions, please email us at books@watermarkbooks.com

Watermark Books & Cafe
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Aug 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

Watermark Books & Cafe
316-682-1181
books@watermarkbooks.com
http://www.watermarkbooks.com

Artist Group Info

Watermark Books and Cafe
Marketing@watermarkbooks.com
Watermark Books & Cafe
4701 E. Douglas
Wichita, Kansas 67218
(316) 682-1181
http://www.watermarkbooks.com/