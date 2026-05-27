StoryTime: “The Honeybee” By Kirsten Hall and Isabelle Arsenault

STORYTIME IN THE GALLERIES

Join us for engaging stories and related activities that make works of art come to life for young learners and their caregivers during StoryTime in the galleries on the first Friday of each month. Each program weaves together a children’s book, focused art looking at an artwork or exhibition, and a featured guest who brings energy through performance, music, movement, and creative play. Extend your visit by exploring PLAY—WAM’s interactive space for families—afterward.

Book: The Honeybee by Kirsten Hall (Author) and Isabelle Arsenault (Illustrator)

Artwork: Jun Kaneko, Untitled Dango, 1999

Featured Guest: Molly Parsons is the Director of Horticulture at Botanica. Her love of gardening was sparked at an early age by constantly playing outside then developed further as a college intern at Botanica. Since then, she’s stuck around for 12 years because dream jobs are hard to come by!

· First Fridays of the Month, 10:30 am

· Features guest performers

· Music and movement activities

· Art looking and artmaking

· FREE for families and kids of all ages

· Admission is free and no reservations are required

· Children must be accompanied by an adult

Extend your visit by exploring PLAY—WAM’s interactive space for families—afterward!