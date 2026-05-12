Storytime in the Park Kickoff Event

Storytime in the Park is a partnership between Storytime Village, Inc. and Wichita Parks & Recreation where we bring community leaders together with our youth (target age 3-5 years) for a good book and a snack.

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We also infuse physical movement to encourage early literacy and physical health in our communities most vulnerable minds! Storytime in the Park takes place in Naftzger Park every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from May 2026 to October 2026.

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While the event is free, parking is $1 per hour.

May 12, 2026, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Naftzger Park, 601 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67202, USA

Read along with stories on the big screen at Naftzger Park and enjoy music, snacks, free books and an activity for the kids. Storytime in the Park is a partnership between Storytime Village and Wichita Park & Recreation.

We hope to see you there for this free, fun and educational event!