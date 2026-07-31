- Book Readings,
- Community Events,
- Misc.
Spooky Stories For Grown-Ups: Live Podcast Recording: Third Place Event
- Book Readings,
- Community Events,
- Misc.
Spooky Stories For Grown-Ups: Live Podcast Recording: Third Place Event
Spooky Stories For Grown-Ups is teaming up with the Read, Return, Repeat, podcast for a fun night of reading scary stories submitted by local writers.
Wizard's Alley
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Wizard's Alley
114 N St Francis Ave Ste 200Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 262-6642