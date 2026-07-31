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Spooky Stories For Grown-Ups: Live Podcast Recording: Third Place Event

  • Book Readings
  • Community Events
  • Misc.

Spooky Stories For Grown-Ups: Live Podcast Recording: Third Place Event

Spooky Stories For Grown-Ups is teaming up with the Read, Return, Repeat, podcast for a fun night of reading scary stories submitted by local writers.

Wizard's Alley
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Wizard's Alley
114 N St Francis Ave Ste 200
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 262-6642
https://wizardsict.com/