The Lindsborg Arts Council proudly invites you to the inaugural "Smoky Valley Chamber Music Festival!"

Join us May 18-23, 2026, for an exciting week of chamber music performances, educational activities, and a celebration of multicultural exchange in and throughout the Lindsborg community and the Smoky Valley region.

All festival events are free and open to the public.

The festival will feature daily concerts and special events in and throughout the Lindsborg community, culminating with the Festival Finale concert on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. in Presser Hall, featuring Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” and the world premiere of a brand-new composition by AJ Harbison, inspired by musical flavors unique to Lindsborg—from Handel’s “Messiah” to Swedish fiddle tunes!

In addition to musical performances, artist musicians will host outreach activities in the community and educational workshops with students from local schools.

The festival programs are woven together by the 2026 theme: American Soundscape, featuring music that reflects the unique blend of multicultural traditions across the American musical landscape.

The festival will highlight this unique melting pot of voices featuring works of both American-born composers and composers with special connections to our national identity and local community, such Aaron Copland, George Gershwin, Antonín Dvořák, Johann Sebastian Bach, Lars Erik Larsson, and Johann Halvorsen.

Find the full schedule at https://www.lindsborgarts.org/smoky-valley-chamber-music-festival/