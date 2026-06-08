Smoke on the Plains Derby BBQ and Music Fest

Live music, food trucks, and BBQ at High Park!

High Park – 2801 James St, Derby, KS

Free admission – tasting kits, food & drinks for sale

You are invited to scenic High Park for a weekend of fun, food and music! The park will be full of activity on June 12 and 13, 2026 as we hold the 15th Annual Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Festival. There will be fun for all ages, from live music on the Mainstage to free activities in the Kids Corner. Enjoy refreshing beverages from the Derby Lions Club Beer & Beverage Tent and Shaken or Stirred Bartending all weekend.

The BBQ competitions include the KCBS Cook-off, Backyard BBQ Cook-off, Kids Que and People’s Choice Tasting.