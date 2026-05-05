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Smartphones for Beginners

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

Smartphones for Beginners

Intimidated by your smartphone? Fear not, the library is here! Learn how to use email and text functions, download useful apps, navigate the internet safely, and much more. Don't miss out! Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.

Angelou Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Angelou Library
3051 E. 21st St.
Wichita, Kansas 67214
3166889580
wichitalibrary.org