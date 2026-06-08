- Community Events
Shop & Grub June 2026
- Community Events
Shop & Grub June 2026
Shop & Grub is a curated monthly outdoor market bringing together Wichita’s most exciting retail brands, vintage curators, artists, and food vendors in one high-energy space. Held from April through October, the market attracts thousands of attendees looking to shop local, discover new food, and experience a vibrant community atmosphere.
Free to attend. Built for discovery. Designed for real foot traffic.
Naftzger Park
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Festive ICT
Naftzger Park
601 E DouglasWichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 268-4361
wichitaparkandrec@wichita.gov