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  • Misc.

Sew Your Own Fabric Gift Wrap

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

Sew Your Own Fabric Gift Wrap

Learn how to create and use fabric gift wrap perfect for wrapping books! No sewing experience required and all materials will be provided. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.

Advanced Learning Library
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org