- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Sew Your Own Fabric Gift Wrap
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Sew Your Own Fabric Gift Wrap
Learn how to create and use fabric gift wrap perfect for wrapping books! No sewing experience required and all materials will be provided. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Advanced Learning Library
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org