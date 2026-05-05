- Community Events,
- Misc.
Senior Wednesday: Sightseeing the Ancient World
- Community Events,
- Misc.
Senior Wednesday: Sightseeing the Ancient World
Travel photographer Royce Stevenson will discuss his journeys and show photos from various places from around the world.
Advanced Learning Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org