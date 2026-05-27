Senior Wednesday: Revolutions Talk with Mary Frances Ivey

10 AM | Coffee and bagels

10:30 AM | Program begins

Join us for a light and lively art history talk exploring the exhibition Revolutions: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union. Organized from the permanent collection by WAM’s curator, Dr. Tera Lee Hedrick, the show brings together 250 years of artists’ reflections on American revolutions. Mary Frances Ivey will examine voters’ rights, civil disobedience, and joyful Americana pictured in US art–from colonial to contemporary–charting how artists have strived toward a more perfect union.

About Mary Frances Ivey

Mary Frances Ivey is the Director of Learning, Engagement, and Partnerships at the Wichita Art Museum and a PhD candidate at the University of Kansas, where she studies art since 1960. In her dissertation, “Picturing Age in the Work of Three Contemporary American Women Artists,” Mary Frances examines old age, aging, and ageism in artists’ self-portraits and portraits of their mothers. At WAM, she champions community partnerships, exhibition interpretation, and public programming with affection for the permanent collection and conviction that experiences with art can foster belonging.