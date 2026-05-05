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Senior Wednesday: Pompeii's Secret Underworld - Documentary Screening

  • Film
  • Community Events
  • Misc.

Senior Wednesday: Pompeii's Secret Underworld - Documentary Screening

Discover the hidden side of Pompeii in this 53-minute documentary exploring new discoveries beneath the ruins of the ancient Roman city. Presented in English with subtitles.

Advanced Learning Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org