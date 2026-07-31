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  • Film
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Senior Wednesday: Film Restoration with Shawn Rhodes

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Film
  • Misc.

Senior Wednesday: Film Restoration with Shawn Rhodes

Discover how Kansas companies are helping preserve film history in the digital age. Presented by Shawn Rhodes of R3store Studios.

Advanced Learning Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org