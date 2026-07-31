- Classes/Workshops,
- Film,
- Misc.
Senior Wednesday: Film Restoration with Shawn Rhodes
- Classes/Workshops,
- Film,
- Misc.
Senior Wednesday: Film Restoration with Shawn Rhodes
Discover how Kansas companies are helping preserve film history in the digital age. Presented by Shawn Rhodes of R3store Studios.
Advanced Learning Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org