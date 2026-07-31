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Senior Wednesday : Classical Revolution ICT

  • Community Events
  • Misc.

Senior Wednesday : Classical Revolution ICT

Classical Revolution ICT is a local music collective dedicated to bringing classical music beyond traditional concert halls and into the community. Come listen to their story and their music.

Advanced Learning Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org