Senior Wednesday - Before the Hillcrest in College Hill

Senior Wednesdays are informational and entertaining sessions, designed for active seniors and offered by a collaboration of local institutions. Learn more at Seniorwednesday.org

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum offers their Senior Wednesdays on the 4th Wednesday of each month, January-October.

SEPTEMBER'S TOPIC: Before the Hillcrest in College Hill

Presented by Mike Maxton

Mike Maxton covers the early history of the College Hill area of Wichita, focusing on the land where the Hillcrest Apartments building currently stands, at Douglas and Rutan.

About the Presenter

Mike was born and raised in Wichita and grew up in the College Hill neighborhood, only a few blocks from the Hillcrest. He stumbled into a career with the United States Postal Service when he applied for a part-time job while attending Wichita State University. After 30 years of working and relocating for the Postal Service, he retired in Dallas as the Executive Manager of Plant Support for a five-state region. Mike and his wife, Wanda, moved back to Wichita to be closer to their family. As his parents approached the end of their lives, he found an interest in his family genealogy, which led to a long-lasting addiction to Wichita history.

Doors open at 9:30am

Non-Member Admission Fee – $2 (Annual Memberships available starting at $25- Learn more at: Memberships)

Refreshments provided by the “Friends of the Historical Museum” (served prior to program).

Program starts at 10am in the DeVore Auditorium (2nd Floor) – Tour to follow at 11am

(Due to capacity restrictions, program has limited seating of 60.)

The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum’s Senior Wednesday programs are made possible through a generous grant from the Charles and Joanne McIlwaine Foundation.

Don’t miss our last Senior Wednesday of 2026!

October 28th - Museum Docents Present Their Favorites