- Book Readings,
- Community Events
Rockwell WE ROCK Book Discussion Group
- Book Readings,
- Community Events
Rockwell WE ROCK Book Discussion Group
Join us for a discussion! Books to be discussed are: September: "Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander. Newfoundland" by Jim DeFede, October: "Baking Cakes in Kigali" by Gaile Parkin, November: "Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho, December: "Vinegar Girl" by Anne Taylor
Rockwell Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org