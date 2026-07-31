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  • Book Readings
  • Kids & Family

Rockwell WE ROCK Book Discussion Group

  • Book Readings
  • Kids & Family

Rockwell WE ROCK Book Discussion Group

Join us for a discussion! Books to be discussed are: September: "Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander. Newfoundland" by Jim DeFede, October: "Baking Cakes in Kigali" by Gaile Parkin, November: "Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho, December: "Vinegar Girl" by Anne Taylor

Rockwell Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM, every month on Wednesday through Oct 14, 2026.

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Rockwell Library
5939 E. 9th St.
wichita, Kansas 67208
316-688-9361
wichitalibrary.org