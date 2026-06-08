Rockin Da Block-N-Recovery

🎶 A Family-Friendly Celebration of Community, Music & Second Chances 🎶

Get ready, Wichita… this is more than a block party — it’s a movement.

Join us on June 13th from 6–9 PM as we take over the block at The Phoenix for an unforgettable night of music, connection, and recovery in action.

This FREE event (with 48 hours of sobriety) brings together an incredible lineup of community partners, organizations, and local supporters who believe in one powerful truth:

👉 Recovery is possible. And it’s worth celebrating.

💥 What to expect:

🎧 Live DJ bringing the energy all night

🌭 Food trucks & hotdogs to keep you fueled

🎯 Games, activities & family-friendly fun

🤝 Dozens of local organizations & sponsors showing up BIG for Wichita

❤️ A space where everyone belongs — whether you're in recovery, supporting it, or just curious

This isn’t just a party…

It’s hope in motion,

It’s community without barriers,

It’s people showing up for each other in the most real way possible.

Bring your friends, bring your family, bring your story — and come experience what happens when a community rallies around connection, purpose, and joy.

📍 145 N Wabash, Wichita, KS

🗓 June 13 | 6–9 PM

Let’s fill the streets with music, laughter, and proof that we do recover — together. a child.