- Film,
- Kids & Family
RiverFlix: The Land Before Time
- Film,
- Kids & Family
RiverFlix: The Land Before Time
Join us in the Wichita Foundation Amphitheater for family fun under the stars, where we will be showcasing beloved film favorites. This is the perfect opportunity to enjoy quality time with loved ones in a magical setting. Bring your blankets, snacks and a sense of adventure as we create unforgettable memories together.
Seating and food trucks start at 6 p.m. Movies begin at sunset.
No registration necessary. We’ll see you there!
Film Screening Schedule:
April 24: Sing
May 1: Zootopia 2
May 8: The Muppets Movie
May 15: How to Train Your Dragon
May 22: Finding Dory
May 29: The Land Before Time
Wichita Foundation Amphitheater
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
Exploration Place
Wichita Foundation Amphitheater
300 N. McLean Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67203
3166600600
discover@exploration.org