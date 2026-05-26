RiverFlix: The Land Before Time

Join us in the Wichita Foundation Amphitheater for family fun under the stars, where we will be showcasing beloved film favorites. This is the perfect opportunity to enjoy quality time with loved ones in a magical setting. Bring your blankets, snacks and a sense of adventure as we create unforgettable memories together.

Seating and food trucks start at 6 p.m. Movies begin at sunset.

No registration necessary. We’ll see you there!

Film Screening Schedule:

April 24: Sing

May 1: Zootopia 2

May 8: The Muppets Movie

May 15: How to Train Your Dragon

May 22: Finding Dory

May 29: The Land Before Time