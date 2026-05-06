Riverfest Button Perks - $1 Admission to the Historical Museum

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum is proud to be a Button Perk Partner for the 2026 Riverfest!

Coming out to Wichita Riverfest? All week long, we’ll be offering $1 Admission to guests wearing a Riverfest button! Don’t have yours yet? We have them for sale in our Museum Store!

Take a break in the air conditioning, check out the Riverfest Memorabilia exhibit, or grab some lunch at the food court and enjoy it inside Heritage Square!

Open Tuesday-Friday 11am-4pm and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5pm. (No Button needed for FREE Admission on Sundays)

Enjoy celebrating Wichita inside and out this week at the Wichita Riverfest and Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum!