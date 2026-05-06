- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Kids & Family
Riverfest Button Perks - $1 Admission to the Historical Museum
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Kids & Family
Riverfest Button Perks - $1 Admission to the Historical Museum
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum is proud to be a Button Perk Partner for the 2026 Riverfest!
Coming out to Wichita Riverfest? All week long, we’ll be offering $1 Admission to guests wearing a Riverfest button! Don’t have yours yet? We have them for sale in our Museum Store!
Take a break in the air conditioning, check out the Riverfest Memorabilia exhibit, or grab some lunch at the food court and enjoy it inside Heritage Square!
Open Tuesday-Friday 11am-4pm and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5pm. (No Button needed for FREE Admission on Sundays)
Enjoy celebrating Wichita inside and out this week at the Wichita Riverfest and Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum!
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
$1
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
204 S. Main St.Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org