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Riverfest Button Perks - $1 Admission to the Historical Museum

  • Community Events
  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Kids & Family

Riverfest Button Perks - $1 Admission to the Historical Museum

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum is proud to be a Button Perk Partner for the 2026 Riverfest!

Coming out to Wichita Riverfest? All week long, we’ll be offering $1 Admission to guests wearing a Riverfest button! Don’t have yours yet? We have them for sale in our Museum Store!

Take a break in the air conditioning, check out the Riverfest Memorabilia exhibit, or grab some lunch at the food court and enjoy it inside Heritage Square!

Open Tuesday-Friday 11am-4pm and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5pm. (No Button needed for FREE Admission on Sundays)

Enjoy celebrating Wichita inside and out this week at the Wichita Riverfest and Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum!

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
$1
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 06, 2026.

Event Supported By

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org
http://www.wichitahistory.org
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
204 S. Main St.
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org
http://www.wichitahistory.org