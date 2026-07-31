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Researching Your Revolutionary War Ancestor: A Case Study By Craig R. Scott

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

Researching Your Revolutionary War Ancestor: A Case Study By Craig R. Scott

Trying to join a lineage society through your Colonial American ancestors? Learn about records created during and after the Revolutionary War that will allow you to learn about your Patriot ancestor.

Advanced Learning Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org