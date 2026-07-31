- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Researching Your Revolutionary War Ancestor: A Case Study By Craig R. Scott
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Researching Your Revolutionary War Ancestor: A Case Study By Craig R. Scott
Trying to join a lineage society through your Colonial American ancestors? Learn about records created during and after the Revolutionary War that will allow you to learn about your Patriot ancestor.
Advanced Learning Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org