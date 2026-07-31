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Reading Basics for Adults

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

Reading Basics for Adults

Learn about challenges that many adults face with reading, resources adults can use to become a better reader, and ways you can enjoy using the library without needing to be a strong reader. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.

Angelou Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Angelou Library
3051 E. 21st St.
Wichita, Kansas 67214
3166889580
wichitalibrary.org