- Community Events,
- Lectures/Literary,
- Misc.
ReadICT Book Swap
- Community Events,
- Lectures/Literary,
- Misc.
ReadICT Book Swap
Join the ReadICT book-loving online community for a real-life meetup and book swap. Bring your favorite book (or bag of books) to discuss and swap. Come celebrate reading, books and libraries with us!
Advanced Learning Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org