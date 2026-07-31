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ReadICT Book Swap

  • Community Events
  • Lectures/Literary
  • Misc.

ReadICT Book Swap

Join the ReadICT book-loving online community for a real-life meetup and book swap. Bring your favorite book (or bag of books) to discuss and swap. Come celebrate reading, books and libraries with us!

Advanced Learning Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org