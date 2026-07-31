- Book Readings,
- Community Events,
- Misc.
ReadICT All Ages Read-In-Public @ Central Riverside Park
- Book Readings,
- Community Events,
- Misc.
ReadICT All Ages Read-In-Public @ Central Riverside Park
Join Suzanne Perez and the WPL Book Bus at Central Riverside Park (near the wildlife exhibit) for an all-ages read-in-public event @ Central Riverside Park! Bring a book to read or grab one of ours!
Central Riverside Park
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Central Riverside Park
720 NimsWichita, Kansas 67203
(316) 268-4361