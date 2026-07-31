© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Book Readings
  • Community Events
  • Misc.

ReadICT All Ages Read-In-Public @ Central Riverside Park

  • Book Readings
  • Community Events
  • Misc.

ReadICT All Ages Read-In-Public @ Central Riverside Park

Join Suzanne Perez and the WPL Book Bus at Central Riverside Park (near the wildlife exhibit) for an all-ages read-in-public event @ Central Riverside Park! Bring a book to read or grab one of ours!

Central Riverside Park
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Central Riverside Park
720 Nims
Wichita, Kansas 67203
(316) 268-4361