- Kids & Family
Pumpkin Patch Parade
- Kids & Family
Pumpkin Patch Parade
Children ages 0-6 and their families will enjoy some spooky (but not too scary) stories and songs. Then we'll parade through the Children's Pavilion! Costumes encouraged. This is a candy-free event.
Advanced Learning Library
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org