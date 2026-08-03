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  • Kids & Family

Pumpkin Patch Parade

  • Kids & Family

Pumpkin Patch Parade

Children ages 0-6 and their families will enjoy some spooky (but not too scary) stories and songs. Then we'll parade through the Children's Pavilion! Costumes encouraged. This is a candy-free event.

Advanced Learning Library
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org