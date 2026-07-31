- Book Readings,
- Kids & Family
Preschool Storytime
- Book Readings,
- Kids & Family
Preschool Storytime
Children ages 3-6 will develop literacy skills through active listening, singing, movement, and sharing a love of stories in a group setting. Please note this program will not take place on 11/11 at the Westlink location.
Advanced Learning Library
Every week through Dec 01, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org