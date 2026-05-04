- Kids & Family
Pokémon Club
- Kids & Family
Pokémon Club
Learn and develop Pokémon skills in our friendly, inclusive space! Kids ages 6-14 will learn strategic thinking, math, and reading comprehension with Pokémon. No prior experience required!
Advanced Learning Library
Every 2 weeks through Jul 24, 2026.
Friday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Friday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org