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  • Kids & Family

Pokémon Club

  • Kids & Family

Pokémon Club

Learn and develop Pokémon skills in our friendly, inclusive space! Kids ages 6-14 will learn strategic thinking, math, and reading comprehension with Pokémon. No prior experience required!

Advanced Learning Library
Every 2 weeks through Jul 24, 2026.
Friday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org