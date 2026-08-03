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  • Kids & Family

Pokémon Club

  • Kids & Family

Pokémon Club

Kids ages 6-14 will develop Pokémon skills in our friendly, inclusive space. No prior experience required! Pick up a free ticket half an hour before the program for entry.

Advanced Learning Library
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM, every month on Saturday through Nov 28, 2026.

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org