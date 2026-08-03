- Kids & Family
Pokémon Club
- Kids & Family
Pokémon Club
Kids ages 6-14 will develop Pokémon skills in our friendly, inclusive space. No prior experience required! Pick up a free ticket half an hour before the program for entry.
Advanced Learning Library
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM, every month on Saturday through Nov 28, 2026.
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org