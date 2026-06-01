Playing in the Past

Stop by the Historical Museum on Sunday, June 7, between 1-4pm for family activities and a guided tour!

Take a tour through A Child’s World exhibit to see how children of the past entertained themselves. Then stop by the Education Room to test your skills with jacks, spin a top, or shoot some marbles– Games of the non-video variety will be available to anyone who’d like to experience for themselves how children from the parlor to the schoolyard had fun 100 years ago!

All ages are welcome.

Free and open to the public.

Guided tours at 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30pm.

204 S Main St; Wichita, KS 67202

Don’t miss out on our other fun Summer Break program!

Sunday, July 26– Clock-wise: Tower Tours & Activity