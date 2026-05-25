- Community Events,
- Charity & Outreach
Petty with a Purpose Bingo Night
- Community Events,
- Charity & Outreach
Petty with a Purpose Bingo Night
Join us for our first ever fundraising event sponsored by Warner Financial! 10 rounds of bitchy bingo with an emcee Queen for the evening! Must be 18+ for entry.
Doors open at 4:30 with a full menu and bar available to order from!
All bingo proceeds go to benefiting The Semi-Colon Society!
Elisabeth's Lounge
$2+
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Semi-Colon Society
Elisabeth's Lounge
6160 E 21st St NWichita, Kansas 67208