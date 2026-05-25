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Petty with a Purpose Bingo Night

  • Community Events
  • Charity & Outreach

Petty with a Purpose Bingo Night

Join us for our first ever fundraising event sponsored by Warner Financial! 10 rounds of bitchy bingo with an emcee Queen for the evening! Must be 18+ for entry.
Doors open at 4:30 with a full menu and bar available to order from!
All bingo proceeds go to benefiting The Semi-Colon Society!

Elisabeth's Lounge
$2+
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Semi-Colon Society
Elisabeth's Lounge
6160 E 21st St N
Wichita, Kansas 67208