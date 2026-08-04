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  • Kids & Family

Parent Child Workshop

  • Kids & Family

Parent Child Workshop

Parents/caregivers with children 12-36 months old will enjoy a weekly play session attended by community resource specialists to answer your questions about child development. Space is limited; registration is required for each adult/child pair. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register. (Registration is for the entire 5 week series of workshops.)

Advanced Learning Library
Every week through Nov 23, 2026.
Monday: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org