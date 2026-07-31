- Community Events,
- Misc.
Painted Book Edges Watch Party: Holiday Edition: A Third Place Event
- Community Events,
- Misc.
Painted Book Edges Watch Party: Holiday Edition: A Third Place Event
Paint the edges of books using stencils provided by the Library. Feel free to bring your own book or spruce up a donated book to give as a gift during the winter holiday season.
Advanced Learning Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org