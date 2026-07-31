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Painted Book Edges Watch Party: Holiday Edition: A Third Place Event

  • Community Events
  • Misc.

Painted Book Edges Watch Party: Holiday Edition: A Third Place Event

Paint the edges of books using stencils provided by the Library. Feel free to bring your own book or spruce up a donated book to give as a gift during the winter holiday season.

Advanced Learning Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org