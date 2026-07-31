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  • Book Readings
  • Kids & Family

Nursery Rhyme Time

  • Book Readings
  • Kids & Family

Nursery Rhyme Time

Children ages 2 and under will develop a love of learning as they sing, dance, and enjoy simple stories. Caregivers will learn tips to encourage their child's early learning development.

Advanced Learning Library
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org