- Book Readings,
- Kids & Family
Nursery Rhyme Time
- Book Readings,
- Kids & Family
Nursery Rhyme Time
Children ages 2 and under will develop a love of learning as they sing, dance, and enjoy simple stories. Caregivers will learn tips to encourage their child's early learning development.
Advanced Learning Library
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org