- Book Readings,
- Kids & Family
Nursery Rhyme Time
- Book Readings,
- Kids & Family
Nursery Rhyme Time
Children ages 2 and under will develop a love of learning as they sing, dance, and enjoy simple stories. Caregivers will learn tips to encourage their child's early learning development. Please note this program will not take place on 11/27 at the Advanced Learning Library.
Westlink Library
Every week through Dec 01, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org