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  • Book Readings
  • Kids & Family

Nursery Rhyme Time

  • Book Readings
  • Kids & Family

Nursery Rhyme Time

Children ages 2 and under will develop a love of learning as they sing, dance, and enjoy simple stories. Caregivers will learn tips to encourage their child's early learning development. Please note this program will not take place on 11/27 at the Advanced Learning Library.

Westlink Library
Every week through Dec 01, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Westlink Library
8515 Bekemeyer
Wichtia, Kansas 67212
316-337-9456
wichitalibrary.org