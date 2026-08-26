Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra Winter Classics Concert

Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra presents our 70th season - Symphonic Tales

The Winter Classics Concert - Obsession will be presented on Sunday, February 14, 2027 at 4 p.m. at the Shari Flaming Center, Tabor College.

This concert will feature Hector Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique and the winners of the Dwight Beckham Young Soloist competition.

Adult tickets are $15 in advance from Faith and Life Bookstore

$17 in advance online

$20 at the door

All student tickets are $7