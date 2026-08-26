- Community Events,
- Live Music: All
Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra Winter Classics Concert
- Community Events,
- Live Music: All
Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra Winter Classics Concert
Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra presents our 70th season - Symphonic Tales
The Winter Classics Concert - Obsession will be presented on Sunday, February 14, 2027 at 4 p.m. at the Shari Flaming Center, Tabor College.
This concert will feature Hector Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique and the winners of the Dwight Beckham Young Soloist competition.
Adult tickets are $15 in advance from Faith and Life Bookstore
$17 in advance online
$20 at the door
All student tickets are $7
Shari Flaming Center for the Arts, Tabor College
$7-$20
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 14 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Newton Mid - Kansas Symphony Orchestra
316-247-0465
orchestramanager@nmkso.org
Artist Group Info
kennaflute@gmail.com
Shari Flaming Center for the Arts, Tabor College
400 S JeffersonHillsboro, Kansas 67063
(620) 947-3121 ext. 1402
boxoffice@tabor.edu