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Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra Winter Classics Concert

  • Community Events
  • Live Music: All

Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra Winter Classics Concert

Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra presents our 70th season - Symphonic Tales

The Winter Classics Concert - Obsession will be presented on Sunday, February 14, 2027 at 4 p.m. at the Shari Flaming Center, Tabor College.
This concert will feature Hector Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique and the winners of the Dwight Beckham Young Soloist competition.

Adult tickets are $15 in advance from Faith and Life Bookstore

$17 in advance online

$20 at the door

All student tickets are $7

Shari Flaming Center for the Arts, Tabor College
$7-$20
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 14 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Newton Mid - Kansas Symphony Orchestra
316-247-0465
orchestramanager@nmkso.org
https://nmkso.org/

Artist Group Info

kennaflute@gmail.com
Shari Flaming Center for the Arts, Tabor College
400 S Jefferson
Hillsboro, Kansas 67063
(620) 947-3121 ext. 1402
boxoffice@tabor.edu
https://tabor.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1612&amp;r=75ecbf46d79e4a5bbfcfd2ec9f0cacb6