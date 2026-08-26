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Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra Summer Chamber Concert

  • Community Events
  • Live Music: All

Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra Summer Chamber Concert

Join the Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra for our final concert of the 70th season!

NMKSO musicians present chamber music for the CELEBRATE concert on June 6, 2027 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton, Kansas.

Adult tickets are $15 in advance from Faith and Life Bookstore

$17 in advance online

$20 at the door

All student tickets are $7

Trinity Heights United Methodist Church - Newton, Kansas
$7-$20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 6 Jun 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Newton Mid - Kansas Symphony Orchestra
316-247-0465
orchestramanager@nmkso.org
https://nmkso.org/

Artist Group Info

kennaflute@gmail.com
Trinity Heights United Methodist Church - Newton, Kansas
1200 Boyd
Newton, Kansas 67117