- Community Events,
- Live Music: All
Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra Summer Chamber Concert
- Community Events,
- Live Music: All
Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra Summer Chamber Concert
Join the Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra for our final concert of the 70th season!
NMKSO musicians present chamber music for the CELEBRATE concert on June 6, 2027 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton, Kansas.
Adult tickets are $15 in advance from Faith and Life Bookstore
$17 in advance online
$20 at the door
All student tickets are $7
Trinity Heights United Methodist Church - Newton, Kansas
$7-$20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 6 Jun 2027
Event Supported By
Newton Mid - Kansas Symphony Orchestra
316-247-0465
orchestramanager@nmkso.org
Artist Group Info
kennaflute@gmail.com
Trinity Heights United Methodist Church - Newton, Kansas
1200 BoydNewton, Kansas 67117