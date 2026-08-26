Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra Spring Classics Concert

Join the Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra in their 70th season!

The Spring Classics concert - Awake to Joy, will be presented on April 11, 2027 at 4 p.m. in Bethel College's Memorial Hall. This concert will feature Strauss' Also Sprach Zarathustra-Sunrise, Mahler's Symphony No.4, Coplands Billy The Kid Suite and will include BCAPA & Azteca Dancers as well as artwork by renowned artist Phil Epp.

Adult tickets are $15 in advance from Faith and Life Bookstore

$17 in advance online

$20 at the door

All student tickets are $7