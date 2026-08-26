© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family
  • Live Music: All

Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra Spring Classics Concert

  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family
  • Live Music: All

Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra Spring Classics Concert

Join the Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra in their 70th season!

The Spring Classics concert - Awake to Joy, will be presented on April 11, 2027 at 4 p.m. in Bethel College's Memorial Hall. This concert will feature Strauss' Also Sprach Zarathustra-Sunrise, Mahler's Symphony No.4, Coplands Billy The Kid Suite and will include BCAPA & Azteca Dancers as well as artwork by renowned artist Phil Epp.

Adult tickets are $15 in advance from Faith and Life Bookstore

$17 in advance online

$20 at the door

All student tickets are $7

Memorial Hall
$7-$20
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 11 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Newton Mid - Kansas Symphony Orchestra
316-247-0465
orchestramanager@nmkso.org
https://nmkso.org/

Artist Group Info

kennaflute@gmail.com
Memorial Hall
Bethel College, 300 E. 27th St.
North Newton, Kansas 67117
3162845247
mzuercher@bethelks.edu
bethelks.edu