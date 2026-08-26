- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Live Music: All
Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra Spring Classics Concert
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Live Music: All
Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra Spring Classics Concert
Join the Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra in their 70th season!
The Spring Classics concert - Awake to Joy, will be presented on April 11, 2027 at 4 p.m. in Bethel College's Memorial Hall. This concert will feature Strauss' Also Sprach Zarathustra-Sunrise, Mahler's Symphony No.4, Coplands Billy The Kid Suite and will include BCAPA & Azteca Dancers as well as artwork by renowned artist Phil Epp.
Adult tickets are $15 in advance from Faith and Life Bookstore
$17 in advance online
$20 at the door
All student tickets are $7
Memorial Hall
$7-$20
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 11 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Newton Mid - Kansas Symphony Orchestra
316-247-0465
orchestramanager@nmkso.org
Artist Group Info
kennaflute@gmail.com
Memorial Hall
Bethel College, 300 E. 27th St.North Newton, Kansas 67117
3162845247
mzuercher@bethelks.edu